Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Director Sells $302,187.90 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Director Erik C. Blachford sold 4,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $302,187.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,185,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,132,905. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.63 and a beta of 1.33. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $200.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Zillow Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Zillow Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Zillow Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

