ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the January 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,473.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $72.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.93 and its 200-day moving average is $53.45. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.56. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $75.20.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.20 by $2.96. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 269.24% and a net margin of 38.27%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 37.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 18.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.51%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.