ZKSwap One Day Volume Reaches $2.63 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $29.82 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00044790 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.09 or 0.07074389 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,974.48 or 1.00609179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00048900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00051771 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002947 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

