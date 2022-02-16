Zoetic International (LON:ZOE) Shares Down 3.5%

Zoetic International Plc (LON:ZOE)’s stock price fell 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37.25 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 37.63 ($0.51). 186,950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,349,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.53).
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 36.57. The stock has a market cap of £79.79 million and a P/E ratio of -15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.14.
Zoetic International Company Profile (LON:ZOE)
Further Reading
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Zoetic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.