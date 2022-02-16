ZooKeeper Hits Market Cap of $7.53 Million (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $7.53 million and approximately $127,753.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0693 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00044556 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,059.87 or 0.07008016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,602.09 or 0.99861941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00049727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00051657 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002910 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 108,553,085 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

