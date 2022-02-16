Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg Sells 6,700 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total transaction of $968,619.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total transaction of $976,324.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.64, for a total transaction of $1,129,888.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.48, for a total transaction of $1,256,116.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,127.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $1,413,365.00.

ZM traded down $8.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,923,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.66. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.70 and a twelve month high of $441.20.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,035.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.80.

Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

