ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at UBS Group

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.75% from the stock’s current price.

ZI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZI traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.99. 114,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,934,290. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.65. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 921.65, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $88,816,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 485,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total transaction of $37,655,022.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,988,668 shares of company stock worth $573,649,972. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TA Associates L.P. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718,367 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $323,777,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,231,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.