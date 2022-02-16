ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $68.00. The stock had previously closed at $58.78, but opened at $51.60. ZoomInfo Technologies shares last traded at $54.16, with a volume of 51,630 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZI. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 485,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total transaction of $37,655,022.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 42,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,101,410.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,988,668 shares of company stock worth $573,649,972 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 902.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

