ZUM TOKEN Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $940.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $487,177.41 and approximately $940.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.82 or 0.00409953 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000111 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000279 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

