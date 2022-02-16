Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Insider Zachariah Serber Sells 5,435 Shares

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) insider Zachariah Serber sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $21,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zachariah Serber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Zachariah Serber sold 5,435 shares of Zymergen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $23,533.55.

On Monday, January 31st, Zachariah Serber sold 5,435 shares of Zymergen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $27,338.05.

On Monday, January 24th, Zachariah Serber sold 21,730 shares of Zymergen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $103,434.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ZY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.06. 777,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,126. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. Zymergen Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC raised Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zymergen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Zymergen by 99.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Zymergen by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zymergen by 1,265.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zymergen during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 48.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

