Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 778,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,434 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.67% of Zymeworks worth $22,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 66,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 15.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 43.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

In other news, insider Neil Josephson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZYME. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink upgraded Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

ZYME opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $42.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.33. The firm has a market cap of $354.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.