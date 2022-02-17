-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) will report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.01). Infinera reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Infinera.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Infinera had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $400.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Infinera’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INFN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

NASDAQ:INFN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 309,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,980. Infinera has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Infinera by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 249,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Infinera by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 801,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 182,566 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Infinera by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Infinera by 263.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 66,019 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinera (INFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.