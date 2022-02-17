$0.07 EPS Expected for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.11. Benefitfocus reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Benefitfocus.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ BNFT traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.14. 63,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,194. Benefitfocus has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $16.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $338.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.57.
Benefitfocus Company Profile
Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and has a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as, dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.
