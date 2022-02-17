-$0.08 EPS Expected for KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KemPharm.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of KMPH stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.96. 12,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,626. KemPharm has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in KemPharm by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of KemPharm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 357.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 72.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

