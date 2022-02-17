$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. RLJ Lodging Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 167.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RLJ Lodging Trust.

A number of analysts recently commented on RLJ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Shares of RLJ opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average of $14.20. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $17.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

