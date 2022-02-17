$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) This Quarter

Analysts expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.28. US Ecology reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow US Ecology.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ECOL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

NASDAQ:ECOL remained flat at $$47.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,831. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.13. US Ecology has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 60.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 28.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment includes a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

