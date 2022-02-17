$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.35. Community Health Systems posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.65. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CYH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Shares of CYH stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.29. 2,602,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,359. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $17.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 37.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

