$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Oshkosh reported earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $10.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 174.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,587,000 after buying an additional 1,324,849 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,301,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,108,000 after buying an additional 1,189,732 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at $73,595,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 21.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,730,000 after buying an additional 545,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 457.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 453,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,464,000 after buying an additional 372,419 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OSK traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.16. The stock had a trading volume of 456,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. Oshkosh has a one year low of $95.79 and a one year high of $137.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

