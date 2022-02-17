$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.31. RPM International posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

RPM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Vertical Research cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.71.

In related news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 339.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after buying an additional 79,342 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,083,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in RPM International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPM traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.20. 422,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,128. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International has a twelve month low of $76.43 and a twelve month high of $101.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.85%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

