-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) will report earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.29). Virgin Galactic reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.95). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Virgin Galactic.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.81.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,458,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,819 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 317.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,420 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter worth $24,989,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,455,000 after purchasing an additional 549,157 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPCE opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $19.07. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.21.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

