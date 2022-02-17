-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) will report earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.29). Virgin Galactic reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.95). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Virgin Galactic.
SPCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.81.
NYSE SPCE opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $19.07. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.21.
Virgin Galactic Company Profile
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.
