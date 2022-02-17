$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.64. Comstock Resources posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.74. 111,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,240,121. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

