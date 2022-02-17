$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Leggett & Platt reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innovative Portfolios raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.1% during the second quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 6.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 21.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 13.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LEG traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,576. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $59.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average is $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

