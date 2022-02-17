$0.58 EPS Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to post earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.54. Gildan Activewear reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gildan Activewear.
Several research firms have issued reports on GIL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities downgraded Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.
NYSE:GIL traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.25. The stock had a trading volume of 26,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.29. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.