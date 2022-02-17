$0.97 EPS Expected for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $1.13. Moelis & Company posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moelis & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.71.

Moelis & Company stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,641. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $77.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,385,000 after purchasing an additional 438,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,239,000 after acquiring an additional 33,385 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,539,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,772,000 after acquiring an additional 441,909 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,041,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,315,000 after acquiring an additional 19,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,700,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,722,000 after acquiring an additional 32,664 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

