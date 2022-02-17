$0.98 EPS Expected for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to post earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $0.78. Range Resources reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,800%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Range Resources.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on RRC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities raised Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Range Resources stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.42. 6,275,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,172,617. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,208,601 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $185,761,000 after buying an additional 313,811 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Range Resources by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after buying an additional 4,209,030 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Range Resources by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,877,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $81,755,000 after buying an additional 2,166,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,249,264 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,217,000 after acquiring an additional 391,638 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,968,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,754,000 after buying an additional 33,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Range Resources (RRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.