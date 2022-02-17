$1.08 EPS Expected for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.09. Prologis reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Prologis by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,888,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,792 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Prologis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,100,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,163,556,000 after purchasing an additional 327,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,300,903,000 after purchasing an additional 320,029 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,603,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,616,792,000 after purchasing an additional 350,585 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Prologis by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,367 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.28. 2,703,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,079. The company has a market cap of $106.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.49 and a 200 day moving average of $144.93. Prologis has a 52-week low of $94.14 and a 52-week high of $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

