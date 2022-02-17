$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) to announce $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.20. Sun Life Financial posted earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.55.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLF traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.75. The stock had a trading volume of 839,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,758. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.39. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $58.49. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5191 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

