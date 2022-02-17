$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will report sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $424.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 171.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($2.66). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.77) earnings per share. Hyatt Hotels’s revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on H shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Macquarie raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.10.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $71,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,071 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in H. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of H opened at $106.58 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $108.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

