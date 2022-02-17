$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will post $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. AMC Entertainment reported sales of $162.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 620%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $2.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AMC Entertainment.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.44. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $72.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.90.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $9,646,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 40,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $826,772.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 900,378 shares of company stock valued at $23,223,973. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

