$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will report $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.21. Ultra Clean reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ultra Clean.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Ultra Clean stock traded down $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $49.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,642. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.08. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $65.33.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,936,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,463,000 after buying an additional 582,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,264,000 after buying an additional 104,294 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 904,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,859,000 after buying an additional 202,290 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 846,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,566,000 after buying an additional 10,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,709,000 after purchasing an additional 17,820 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultra Clean (UCTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.