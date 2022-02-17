$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) to announce sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the highest is $2.00 billion. CVR Energy posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year sales of $6.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $8.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CVR Energy.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LVZ Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVI opened at $21.15 on Thursday. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVR Energy (CVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.