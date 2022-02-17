$1.92 Billion in Sales Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will report sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NCR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the lowest is $1.92 billion. NCR posted sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year sales of $8.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $8.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NCR.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NCR. TheStreet upgraded NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NCR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NCR by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,326,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,496,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in NCR by 444.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 93,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 76,728 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NCR by 160.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,345,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

NCR opened at $44.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.72. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCR (NCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.