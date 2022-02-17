$100.06 Million in Sales Expected for NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will announce $100.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.17 million. NewAge posted sales of $90.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year sales of $449.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $449.00 million to $449.28 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $457.00 million, with estimates ranging from $447.11 million to $466.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NewAge.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBEV. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in NewAge by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 17,963 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in NewAge in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NewAge by 40.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in NewAge by 116.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 12,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in NewAge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.
NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.
