$104.66 Million in Sales Expected for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will report $104.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.00 million. Black Stone Minerals reported sales of $77.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $351.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $267.00 million to $484.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $467.84 million, with estimates ranging from $421.00 million to $549.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.65.

NYSE:BSM opened at $11.71 on Thursday. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 370.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 18,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,013,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.