$108.38 Million in Sales Expected for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to announce $108.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $183.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.40 million. Xencor posted sales of $41.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 159%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year sales of $229.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $138.50 million to $304.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $76.39 million, with estimates ranging from $25.78 million to $140.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xencor.

XNCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xencor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.45.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.71. Xencor has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.80 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xencor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,326,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,195,000 after acquiring an additional 104,878 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,246,000 after buying an additional 164,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Xencor by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,605,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,876,000 after purchasing an additional 19,017 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Xencor by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,704,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,374,000 after purchasing an additional 126,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xencor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,443,000 after purchasing an additional 24,537 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

