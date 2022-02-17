1,106,800 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,106,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $336,954,000. Danaher comprises 0.9% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.15% of Danaher as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after buying an additional 1,360,659 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 92.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,747,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $472,276,000 after acquiring an additional 841,874 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $214,784,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Danaher by 841.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,300,000 after acquiring an additional 683,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,902,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,149,000 after buying an additional 635,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded up $2.61 on Thursday, reaching $270.30. The stock had a trading volume of 99,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,582. The company has a market capitalization of $193.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.76. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $298.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.05.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,684 shares of company stock worth $25,657,572 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

