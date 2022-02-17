12,539 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of A. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 155.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,978,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,124,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,327,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,330 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 232.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,514,000 after buying an additional 1,214,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,179,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $343,385,000 after buying an additional 962,754 shares in the last quarter.

A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

In other news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604 in the last quarter.

A stock opened at $135.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

