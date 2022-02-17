13,881 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,675,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $641,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,944,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

MDY opened at $488.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.18. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $438.81 and a 12 month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

