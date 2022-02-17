$15.59 Million in Sales Expected for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will announce sales of $15.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.25 million to $16.79 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $18.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $55.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.74 million to $57.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $85.85 million, with estimates ranging from $60.58 million to $110.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $22.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

