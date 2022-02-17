$153.30 Million in Sales Expected for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) will announce sales of $153.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $152.00 million to $154.63 million. Mimecast reported sales of $133.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year sales of $594.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $591.60 million to $596.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $693.06 million, with estimates ranging from $683.50 million to $708.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mimecast.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

MIME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.75.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $79.74 on Thursday. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $38.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,934,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mimecast (MIME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.