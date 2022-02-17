$159.20 Million in Sales Expected for Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) will report $159.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Traeger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.30 million and the highest is $161.50 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Traeger will report full year sales of $769.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $765.90 million to $772.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $966.82 million, with estimates ranging from $958.10 million to $977.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Traeger.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.33. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.89 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

COOK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Traeger stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Traeger has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.84.

In other Traeger news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Traeger during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

