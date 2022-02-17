$159.62 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to post $159.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $153.41 million to $165.10 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $134.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $677.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $615.50 million to $704.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $756.07 million, with estimates ranging from $636.79 million to $804.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $47.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 202.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 11.4% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 60.0% in the third quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% in the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 8,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

