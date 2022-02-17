$163.83 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) will report $163.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $166.00 million and the lowest is $161.65 million. Heritage Insurance reported sales of $159.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year sales of $628.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $626.50 million to $630.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $658.23 million, with estimates ranging from $641.35 million to $675.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Insurance.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53.
Heritage Insurance Company Profile
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.
