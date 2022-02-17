179,029 Shares in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Bought by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 179,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,000. Vestcor Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Sterling Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,301,000 after buying an additional 42,410 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $10,832,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 13.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

STL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

STL stock opened at $26.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.53. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 38.40% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.59%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 2,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $75,648.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $76,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,635 shares of company stock worth $1,669,994. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

