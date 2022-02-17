$180.21 Million in Sales Expected for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will post $180.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $180.64 million and the lowest is $180.00 million. Power Integrations reported sales of $173.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year sales of $771.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $765.70 million to $780.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $859.15 million, with estimates ranging from $820.56 million to $905.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Power Integrations.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POWI. StockNews.com downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $50,969.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,862 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,830 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 652,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,591,000 after acquiring an additional 387,451 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,486,000 after buying an additional 319,143 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 788.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 250,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after buying an additional 221,968 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,108,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,818,000 after purchasing an additional 197,909 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,044,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,369,000 after purchasing an additional 187,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

POWI stock opened at $92.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.95. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power Integrations (POWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.