187,500 Shares in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Purchased by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000. Moore Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.75% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 3.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 22.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 290.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, CFO Peter J. Moerbeek acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $87,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Eber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $144,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 19,068 shares of company stock valued at $171,331 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEA opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $506.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

