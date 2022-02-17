1Life Healthcare (ONEM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect 1Life Healthcare to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.20. 1Life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $57.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,158,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,287,000 after purchasing an additional 250,082 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 248,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 37,398 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.13.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.