$2.19 EPS Expected for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.06 and the highest is $2.31. Kadant reported earnings per share of $1.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year earnings of $8.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.57 to $9.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $218.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.09 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS.

KAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE:KAI traded down $6.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $203.05. The stock had a trading volume of 48,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,643. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89. Kadant has a 12-month low of $129.55 and a 12-month high of $240.47.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $57,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $163,428.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,573 shares of company stock valued at $563,579. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 61.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 39.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 0.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

