200,000 Shares in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Purchased by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000. Moore Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.38% of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,402,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth $2,910,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,125,000.

Shares of DISA opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.78.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

