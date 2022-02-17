25,000 Shares in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Purchased by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,877,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,584,000 after acquiring an additional 431,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,689,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,766,000 after buying an additional 432,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,852,000 after buying an additional 261,391 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,618,000 after buying an additional 1,062,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,295,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,462,000 after buying an additional 628,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Several research firms have commented on FOUR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.56.

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $71,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOUR opened at $56.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.75. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.40 and a beta of 1.93. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.27.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.